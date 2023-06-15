MELROSE — Chief Kevin M. Faller is pleased to report that the Melrose Police Department welcomed a new officer to the force on Monday. Officer Jason Penkethman was sworn in Monday morning at Melrose City Hall.

Officer Penkethman recently graduated from the Northern Essex Community College Police Academy, where recruits undergo a 24 week intensive program that covers constitutional law, domestic violence, elder abuse communication, problem-solving skills, response to citizens on the autism spectrum and Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training, which prepares officers to intervene when they see other officers engaging in misconduct.

The NECC Academy consists of more than 900 hours of a combination of practical and classroom training, certifications and service to the community. Some of the classes include first aid, law, applied patrol procedures, firearms, report writing, active shooter training, specialized driving and self-defense.

Officer Penkethman will now begin a 12 week field training program with a more senior officer from the Melrose Police Department.

“I want to welcome Officer Penkethman to the Melrose Police Department. I look forward to seeing where his law enforcement career will take him,” said Chief Faller. “I would also like to thank the Mayor’s Office and City Council for authorizing this hire, enabling us to keep our ranks filled.”