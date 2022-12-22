Caring and thoughtful family man known for his infectious smile

MELROSE — Thomas Stuart Moore, resident of Melrose, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at age 63, of complications following heart surgery. He was the consummate family man and most generous, caring, and thoughtful host to all who knew him. His infectious smile will never be forgotten as it let you know you were loved, that everything was ok, and that you were forgiven. Tom leaves behind a legacy of X-mix compilations—yearly picks of his favorite songs. On the battlefield of Clash of Clans – Thor, who earned himself a world standing, will be sorely missed. His kitchen will feel empty where he loved to cook fresh, healthy meals after extensive research for the perfect recipe. Tom’s “dadisms,” his unsolicited advice for his three children, will be treasured forever.

Tom was born on October 20, 1959, in Washington, D.C. to the late Richard and Patricia (Dillon) Moore. In high school, Tom was captain of his hockey team and an honors student at Saint Joseph’s High School in South Bend, IN. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Indiana Bloomington.

After college, Tom earned his CPA and worked for Coopers Lybrand and Harvard Pilgrim Health in Real Estate Property Management. While studying for his Master’s degree at Babson College, Tom and his longtime friend and business partner Brett van Beever started Ecologic Ltd and later EnvVisual, which they grew into one of the area’s leading facilities maintenance firms. Tom served on the advisory board of the Millicare franchise system for many years. He was a strong ESL advocate for his employees and was recognized by the Boston Business Journal for his partnership with Roxbury Community College.

Soon after relocating to Boston Tom met the love of his life, Anne Carlson, and together they created a wonderful home and family in their beloved Melrose. Tom volunteered his time as a coach for local youth soccer and as treasurer for various non-profit organizations. He was an avid traveler and loved to ski and bike with his family and friends at Burke, Vt. Tom was a devoted champion of his children’s endeavors and loved cheering from the sidelines as they flew past on the track or slopes. Most of all, Tom loved being surrounded by friends and family over meals and conversation. He felt incredibly fortunate to have wonderful relationships with his brothers-in-law. His nieces and nephews considered him a valued and trusted confidant.

Tom is survived by his wife Anne, his three children Holly, William and Juliet, his sisters Mary Pat Ryan and Beth Coletti and his brothers Richard Moore and Peter Moore. The family is eternally grateful to doctors and nurses at MGH.

Family and friends were invited to gather in honor of Tom for a Memorial Service at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St., Melrose on Tuesday, December 20 at 3 p.m. Please use the following link to watch a livestream of Tom’s service: www.youtube.com/mhcc-ucc. A celebration of his life will follow in 2023.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tom can be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Heart Center, www.giving.massgeneral.org or the Mycology Society of America, www.msafungi.org. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.