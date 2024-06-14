Wakefield celebrates strong season at banquet

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team held their annual end of the season banquet recently where they handed out team awards, thanked their 12 seniors, congratulated their three All-Stars and announced the new captains for next season.

Senior captains Lea Carangelo, Molly Forrest and Juliana Spaulding were all named 2024 Middlesex League All-Stars.

Spaulding was also one of 12 student athletes in the league named to the All Conference team. The midfielder had 70 goals, 26 assists and 86 draw controls this season. Spaulding, who also earned the team’s Zach Frank Award, will continue her lacrosse and field hockey careers at Mount Holyoke College.

Forrest had 50 goals, 16 assists and 72 draw controls from the midfield this season. She will play lacrosse at Springfield College next year.

Carangelo was the leader of Wakefield’s defense this season. She added two assists to her strong defensive play. She will be playing volleyball at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine next year.

The new captains for the 2025 season will be incoming seniors Maddy Taylor and Shea Suntken.

The Warriors went 8-11 overall this season. After finishing the regular season on a four-game winning streak, Wakefield earned the No. 17 seed in the Div. 3 State Tournament. They traveled to No. 16 Groton-Dunstable in the first round and fell 10-9 in an overtime thriller.