THE GLADIATORS flag football team was excited to win the 10U fifth grade championship title. It was one of the few teams comprised of students from all three elementary schools — the Bulldogs, the Hound Dogs and the Labradors. Team members included, front row, from left: Cam Eisnor, Gavin Washburn, Aidan Steele, Caleb Wulff, Nate Arsenal, Noah Gilleberto, Henry Miller and Mason Colarusso along with (back row, from left): Coaches Washburn, Wulff and Steele. They compete in the American Flag Football League. (Lynn Ferrazzani Photo)
