No. 1 seed Masco shuts out Melrose in 2nd round, 3-0

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOXFORD—After a 9 win season and an opening round playoff win, the Melrose High girls soccer team’s exciting season came to an end on November 6 as they lost to host No.1 seed Masconomet, 3-0, in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament Round of 32 game at Boxford Commons on an unseasonable warm day.

The loss comes after the girls secured an opening round win over Dartmouth, 2-1, the week prior.

With the loss, the No. 32 seed Melrose ended the 2024 campaign at 9-9-2. Meanwhile, the top-seeded Chieftains blanked Westfield, 6-0, in the Round of 16 game on Nov. 9 to improve to 19-0-1.

“They are the best team we have faced all year,” stated Melrose head coach Rob Mahoney, about the Northeastern Conference Dunn division champions. “They pass the ball very well and kept us under pressure all game long.”

The first Chieftain goal came in the 17th minute as Maggie Blosser scored assisted by Taylor Blanchette. “It was a great shot into the top left corner,” pointed out Mahoney.

Eight minutes later, Riley Bovardi made it 2-0 with Lily Blosser assisting. Amanda Schenider had the final tally with four minutes left in the game with Violet Malinowski picking up the assist.

Melrose goalkeeper, Lilah Croach, was very busy all afternoon making a career-high 15 saves as she finished at 7-6-2 in net. “That was the best game she played all year in net,” stated Mahoney. “She played very well.”

Mahoney also felt that center-backs, Alex Leeman and Jill Frawley also played will in the defeat.

This year Melrose loses seven seniors, all of whom were factors in last year’s record-breaking league championship team. They include: Chloe Mahoney, Alex Leeman, Emma Stratford, Paige Crovo, Sofia DiCalogero, Jill Frawley and Cadence L’Heureux.