TODAY’S SPECIAL “Then and Now” edition of Throwback Thursday focuses on 8 Albion St. It is currently home to Boba Tea (right photo) and many remember that it was long the location of Jewelcraft. But when the photo on the left was taken in 1926, “Ye Barnard Inn” stood at 8 Albion St. Proprietor Jacob Barnard opened the inn on Tuesday, March 1, 1921, after doing some major renovations to the building that had previously housed The Albion Hotel. Ye Barnard Inn had a first-floor dining room with 61 seats. The dining room was open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and advertised “clean, wholesome, palatable food at fair prices.” Lunch would cost you about 65 cents. Lodging was available in 13 rooms on the second and third floors of Ye Barnard Inn, which boasted “hot and cold running water” in eight of those rooms.