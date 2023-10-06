WAKEFIELD — The following comes from organizers of Town Day, which was scheduled for tomorrow but had to be canceled.

“After almost six months of planning, this isn’t the message we hoped to send. Unfortunately, we’ve made the very difficult decision to cancel Town Day, which is scheduled for this Saturday, October 7. Though the weather forecasts shift, we’re likely to experience steady, sometimes significant rainfall throughout the day, and many of our exhibitors and entertainers have let us know they can no longer participate. Aside from the safety of our participants and guests, one of the biggest considerations is our food vendors, who have given us some valuable feedback over the last few days. Attendance during inclement weather is a big question mark, and the last thing we want is for them to prepare perishable items that they don’t sell.

“With a very limited entertainment and demo schedule, and less vendors than we anticipated, we just don’t think the overall experience will be the same for you. We’re disappointed, but feel it’s the most practical decision to make.

“If you planned to get a flu shot at the event, consider going to the Clinic earlier that day at the Farmer’s Market on North Ave. (Hall Park). The Health and Human Services team will be there beginning at 9 a.m. If you preregistered for the Town Day clinic, please come to the Health and Human Services office (5 Common Street) at your scheduled appointment time to receive your vaccination.

“Don’t worry, we’ll be back next year…with a rain date!”