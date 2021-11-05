Seabury cruises to a gold medal

WOBURN — The Wakefield High girls’ cross country team ran with a little extra motivation on Monday at the Middlesex League Championship Meet. The Warriors were running as Tri-League Freedom Division championships after their victory over Stoneham in the season finale last week. Wilmington lost to Melrose so all three had one loss and split the league title.

Wakefield had plenty of impressive performances at the league meet, none more-so than senior captain Sammy Seabury who won the varsity 5K with a time of 18:46.17. She finished ahead of the second place finisher (Elizabeth Donahue, Reading, 19:20.82) by nearly 35 seconds.

“Sammy took control of the race and never looked back,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “It was super impressive to watch. I absolutely love her effort, attitude and humility in these situations. She is a true competitor and her work ethic is second to none. She deserved this win.

“I am really excited to see what she can do in the postseason.”

Seabury is the first Wakefield female Middlesex League Meet Champion since Amy Wallace in 1994. She is only the 3rd Warrior to win the race since its inception in 1976.

The Warriors finished 5th overall in the varsity race. Maddie Nett was the second Warrior to cross the line with a 26th overall finish in 20:57.66.

Nett was followed by Charlotte O’Neil (34th, 21:19.09), Lexi Yianacopolus (38th, 21:35.03), Julia Welch (40th, 22:04.76), Amber Roehrich (48th, 22:40.34) and Devon Jellison (57th, 23:47.78).

The Warriors had multiple strong races in the freshman and JV race as well.

In the JV race, captains Aiva Barnard and Caroline Collins ended their cross country careers by running strong races.

“They are both phenomenal leaders and I will be sad to see them go,” said Barrett.

In the freshman race, Grace Brackett finished 4th overall in 12:45.89.

“She really works hard and I was happy it paid off for her,” said Barrett.

Maeve Schermerhorn also ran a strong race, getting 25th overall in 14:23.21.

“The league meet was a huge success for us,” said Barrett. “I’m proud of the effort my team put forth today.”