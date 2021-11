WAKEFIELD — The second of three 2021 curbside yard waste collection events sponsored by the DPW will be tomorrow, November 6.

Yard waste must be curbside before 7 a.m. in biodegradable paper bags or barrels. No plastic bags will be collected.

Residents are urged to cut branches into 3-foot lengths or less and tie them in bundles no more than 18 inches in diameter.

For more information contact the DPW at 781-246-6301.