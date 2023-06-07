FIRE CHIEF Don Stats welcomed three new firefighters to the town’s Fire Department following a swearing in ceremony held May 8. From left to right: Carisma Michel, Chief Stats and brothers Jason Tannian and Liam Tannian. (North Reading Fire Department Photo)

NORTH READING – Chief Don Stats announces that three new recruits have joined the North Reading Fire Department and have begun training.

Firefighters Carisma Michel, Jason Tannian, and Liam Tannian were sworn in during a ceremony at Town Hall on May 8. Jason and Liam Tannian are the sons of longtime Firefighter Michael Tannian.

The recruits began training at the station immediately, where they are learning all facets of the department’s operations. All three are scheduled to attend the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow beginning in September.

While at the Academy they will undergo an intensive program directed by certified, more experienced firefighters. Instruction includes physical fitness, firefighter skills, and practice in real-life scenarios. Students will be trained in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques and rappelling.

“We welcome Carisma, Jason, and Liam to the North Reading Fire Department, and look forward to them being significant contributors to the Department and community,” Chief Stats said.