STUDENT SPOTLIGHT. The Nancy Ferretti Scholarships for Achievement in the Arts were presented to two high school seniors from the Ipswich River Community Chorus. From left: scholarship recipient, Elisabeth Hayduk, a violinist who will pursue an engineering degree at Northwestern; IRCC President Susan Fitzgerald; IRCC Founding Director, active member and scholarship namesake Nancy Ferretti; and scholarship recipient Betsy Lydotes, who will pursue a degree in musical theater from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University. (George Delianides Photo)



NORTH READING — Each spring, the Ipswich River Community Chorus is very pleased to offer scholarships to graduating seniors. Recently, at the IRCC spring concert held at the Union Congregational Church, the Nancy Ferretti Scholarships for Achievement in the Arts were presented to two deserving candidates. This year’s recipients were Betsy Lydotes and Elisabeth Hayduk.

Betsy Lydotes is a graduating senior from North Reading High School. Having trained at St. John’s Prep Drama Guild, Refine Dance Studio, Noel Voice Studio, the North Shore Music Theater and the Boston Conservatory, she will pursue her degree in musical theater from the Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University in the fall.

Elisabeth Hayduk, a Wilmington resident, is a very talented violinist in the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestra. She intends to continue playing the violin in orchestra and chamber ensembles while pursuing her engineering degree at Northwestern University.

The Ipswich River Community Chorus offers its sincere congratulations to both of these talented students. For more information about the IRCC visit: IpswichRiverCommunityChorus.org.