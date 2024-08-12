WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Twi League has it’s playoff schedule set as four of the six teams qualified for postseason play which will begin tonight at Moulton Park.

The top seed belongs to the reigning champion Brewers who made history with a perfect, 12-0 season. The Brew Crew, champs of the Twi in each of the last three seasons, will be going for a “four-peat” this year.

They will meet the No. 4 seed Expos, who finished the season at 4-6-2. A relatively young squad in the Twi, the ‘Spos are making their first playoff appearance since 2019. Game 1 is set for tomorrow night.

Tonight, the No. 2 Unknowns (6-5-1) and No. 3 High Life (5-6-1) will tangle in Game 1 of their series.

The High Life swept the season series against the Unknowns in a couple of thrilling, high-scoring matchups, 7-6 on June 25 and 10-8 on July 23.

All games for the first round will take place at Moulton starting at 5:45 p.m. The first round is a best-of-three series. The championship series is a best-of-five.

Twi League playoff schedule

Monday, Aug. 12: Unknowns vs. High Life, G1

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Brewers vs. Expos, G1

Wednesday, Aug. 14: High Life vs. Unknowns, G2

Thursday, Aug. 15: Expos vs. Brewers, G2

Friday, Aug. 16: Brewers vs. Expos, G3 (If necessary, Moulton)

Friday, Aug. 16: Unknowns vs. High Life, G3 (If necessary, Walsh)