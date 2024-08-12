WAKEFIELD — The fall sports season at Wakefield High will begin this week with the football team starting practice on Friday. All remaining fall sports will be able to start up with tryouts and practices on Monday, Aug. 19.

There are nine fall sports in the fall at Wakefield High: football, girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer, girls’ volleyball, golf, girls’ cross country, boys’ cross country, girls’ swim and field hockey.

The teams will have practices and scrimmages set up for two weeks to prepare for the regular season, which will begin after Labor Day, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.