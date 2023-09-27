TRUSTEES of the Dr. Thomas P. and Edwina H. Devlin Medical Scholarship Fund join this year’s scholarship recipients. Front row (l-r): Trustees Jo and Peter Devlin; award recipients Mitchell Kennedy, Katelyn Autenzio, Erin Brown and Kaeleigh Arrington, and Trustee Machelle DeFlumeri; back row (l-r): Trustees Mike O’Melia, Dr. Joe Twichell, Dr. Robert Commito, Brian Devlin, Dr. Amy Devlin, Tricia Jackson, Dr. Laura Carman, Maureen Soley, and Bernie Warren. Missing from photo were scholarship recipients Emily Dwyer and Delia Perillo. (Courtesy Photo)

WILMINGTON — The Trustees of the Dr. Thomas P. and Edwina H. Devlin Medical Scholarship Fund awarded their 2023-24 scholarships to four nursing students and two medical students at Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington. Two of the six recipients are North Reading residents.

Kaeleigh Arrington resides in North Reading with her parents, Jennifer and Richard Arrington. Kaeleigh is entering her junior year at Rivier University in Nashua, N.H., where she is also a catcher on the women’s softball team.

After graduation, she hopes to become a pediatric cardiac nurse. This is her third Devlin Scholarship.

Emily Dwyer of North Reading is the daughter of Paula Graham-Dwyer and Christopher Dwyer. Emily holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Maine and is entering her final semester at Endicott College in Beverly. She is a patient care technician in the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery Unit.

Emily looks forward to positively impacting her patients’ lives after completing her nursing education. This is her second Devlin Scholarship.

Katelyn Autenzio lives in Woburn with her parents, Tammy and Paul Autenzio. She is entering her senior year at Regis College in Weston. Katelyn is a nursing assistant at Winchester Hospital and volunteers at St. Anthony’s Church. She has an interest in geriatrics, women’s health, and pediatrics. This is her second Devlin Scholarship.

Erin Brown of Stoneham, daughter of Elaine Brown, is entering her junior year at Salve Regina University in Newport, R.I. She is the Student Nursing Organization Secretary, an orientation leader, and is involved in a stress reduction project. Nursing has been Erin’s calling for as long as she can remember. This is her second Devlin Scholarship.

Mitchell Kennedy of Wakefield, son of Karen and Sean Kennedy, is entering his second year at UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, where he was a member of the ROTC Program, Tutor Notre Dame, and a YMCA camp counselor. Mitchell’s passion for medicine sprouted from his desire to serve; he is a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and will serve in the Massachusetts Army National Guard while attending medical school this fall. This is his second Devlin Scholarship.

Delia Perillo of Stoneham, the daughter of Michele and Randall Perillo, is entering the University of Massachusetts Chan School of Medicine. Delia earned her undergraduate degree in neuroscience from the University of Michigan where she volunteered at the medical center and participated in genetic neuroscience research. This is her first Devlin Scholarship.

The trustees offer their congratulations to each scholarship recipient and wish them a challenging and successful year ahead.

In the 63 years since its founding, the trustees have awarded 376 scholarships to 196 students who attended 68 different schools in 18 states and Canada.

The following is a list of those in whose memory contributions were made and which, in part, made this year’s awards possible: Bobby Constantine, Andy Devlin, Estelle Devlin, Gina Gebhard, Sarah Heppenstall, Mariann Jones, Rita Marshall, Mary Minghella, Dorothy O’Melia, Robert Tagliamonte, and Tranquilla “Lillian” Tagliamonte.

Contributions are gratefully accepted and may be made in the form of a general donation, a memorial gift, or in honor of any special event. For more information visit www.devlinmedicalscholarship.org

Applications are accepted from January to June. Qualified candidates must be accepted at an accredited medical or nursing school seeking an M.D., D.O., P.A., N.P., or R.N. degree. Applications are not accepted from students in pre-med or other health-related fields or undergraduate programs.

Candidates must be residents of North Reading, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, Winchester or Woburn. For additional information or to obtain an application visit the website. For questions send an email to: devlinscholarship@gmail.com or call 617-592-4448