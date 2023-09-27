WAKEFIELD — Linden Tree Coffeehouse, now in its 39th season, returns on Saturday, September 30 featuring internationally renowned singer-songwriter Joe Jencks.

Jane Fallon will also return for an opening set. The concerts are held in the social hall of Wakefield’s Unitarian-Universalist Church, 326 Main St., Wakefield.

A Linden Tree favorite, Jencks, is an international touring musician and award-winning songwriter of musical beauty, social consciousness, and spiritual exploration. For more than 25 years he has been a member of the international folk circuit. In that time, Jencks has released 15 CDs that merge his conservatory training with his Irish roots and working-class upbringing.

“Joe delivers musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit,” said Linden Tree Coffeehouse spokeswoman Liz Freeman. “Blending well-crafted instrumentals and vivid songwriting, Joe serves it all up with a lyrical baritone voice that has the edgy richness of a good sea-salt caramel. Joe’s a talented performer whose repertoire moves between the world of contemporary and traditional folk, combining them into a mix of memorable music.” For more information on the headliner, visit JoeJencks.com.

“Joe Jencks is the type of musician that will cause you to drop that morning newspaper or pull your car to the side of the road when you hear his songs,” said New Jersey-based WFDU Teaneck DJ Ron Olesko. “He is the type of artist that will turn heads in his direction when he walks onto a stage. His voice will instantly draw you into his passionate songs. He is the type of musician whose music will become part of you. His craft and artistry will remind you of the best efforts of Phil Ochs, Stan Rogers and Woody Guthrie. The troubadour tradition is alive and well in the 21st century with the music of Joe Jencks.”

Opener Jane Fallon

Jane Fallon has been called the “quintessential folk storyteller performer” whose smooth, rich voice and well-written songs get noticed. Her vocals have been called “angelic” and “mesmerizing,” and her original songs “combine humor, intelligence and deep musicality with an artfulness that is unusual.”

Fallon has released eight CDs and has three books to her credit. She has won many songwriting awards, including the Woody Guthrie Songwriting Competition, The American Songwriter Magazine Lyric Contest and the South Florida Folk Festival. Her songwriting has led her to the Clancy Brothers Festival in Ireland, the Port Gamble Festival in Washington and many places in-between.

“Jane wrote a song about Wakefield’s Nan Freeman, who was Cesar Chavez’s first martyr in ’72, and set the song to video for the 50th memorial at New College in Florida in 2022,” said Freeman. “Most recently her songwriting talents have gained recognition from the Braver Angels and Talent is Timeless organizations. She has recently relocated from New Hampshire to Dunedin, Florida, and is gratified to have been welcomed into the Florida folk community, performing at state-wide festivals and featuring on local radio.”

Tickets are $25, which can be paid with cash or check at the door. Tickets for attendees under age 13 are $10.

“We thank the Massachusetts Cultural Council for supporting our concert series that has allowed us to bring quality programming to our community,” said Freeman. “Reservations are recommended by calling 781-246-2836 as, in our area, shows featuring Joe Jencks are popular.”

For more information, visit www.LindenTreeCoffeehouse.org.