WAKEFIELD — If everyone who has expressed an interest follows through, there will be races for School Committee, Town Council and Constable at the Town Election on April 25.

On deadline day Friday, Alexandra Langes Makarewicz stepped forward and took out nomination papers for one of two School Committee seats up for election next month. Also on Friday, Kevin York pulled nomination papers for a five-year term on the Planning Board, the lone candidate for that position.

Candidates’ nomination papers are due for certification at the Office of the Town Clerk tomorrow, Tuesday, March 7 by 5 p.m. In order to have a candidate’s name placed on the ballot, 50 registered voters’ signatures are required.

Here are the positions up for election this year:

TOWN COUNCIL

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Mehreen N. Butt took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3. Incumbent Edward F. Dombroski Jr. pulled papers for reelection on January 3. Christopher J. Carino took out nomination papers on February 27.

TOWN CLERK

One three-year term. Betsy Sheehan pulled papers for reelection on January 3.

TOWN MODERATOR

Incumbent Willian H. Carroll pulled papers on January 24.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Kevin Scott Piskadlo pulled papers for reelection on January 3. Peter S. Davis pulled nomination papers on February 27. Alexandra Langes Makarewicz took out nomination papers on March 3.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Three three-year terms. Incumbent Laura Cutone Godwin took out nomination papers on January 17. Incumbent Susan M. Wetmore took out nomination papers on January 19. Incumbent Adam Rodgers took out nomination papers on January 19 as well.

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term. Kevin York pulled nomination papers on March 3.

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term. Incumbent Candace Linehan took out nomination papers on January 9.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term. Incumbent David A. Ledonne took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3.

W.M.G.L.D. COMMISSIONER

One three-year term. John J. Warchol took out nomination papers for reelection on January 6.

CONSTABLE

One three-year term. Peter Vitale pulled nomination papers on February 21. Incumbent Lisa A. Butler took out nomination papers for re-election on March 1.