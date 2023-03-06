Succeeds longtime president, publisher Glenn Dolbeare

JON PINKNEY

WAKEFIELD — Jon Pinkney of Melvin Street has been named president and publisher of the Wakefield Item Company, Wakefield, publishers of The Wakefield Daily Item, Melrose Weekly News, Lynnfield Villager and the North Reading Transcript. The company also operates the Item Press, its commercial printing division.

He replaces Glenn Dolbeare, who after 50 years at the Item Company, retired in December of 2022. Dolbeare had been publisher since 1997.

Pinkney was production coordinator for Servomation, a food service provider, in Stoneham for 15 years. He began his career at the Item Company in 1996 in the pressroom and bindery. In 2012 he moved into management with responsibilities in circulation and front end editorial systems for the production of the company’s four newspapers. In 2018, Jon held responsibilities in the Item’s commercial printing division and digital editions of the company’s newspapers.

Jon played an important role in the Item Company’s start up of the Melrose Weekly News in 2005, the purchase of Herald Publishing in 2006 and the acquisition of the Lynnfield Villager and North Reading Transcript in 2012.

The Item Company continually monitors ways to present the news in today’s market as readership habits change. The move to digital platforms in the years ahead will provide readers with up-to-the-minute news in their community.

Jon will continue to make the Wakefield Item Company a mainstay in the communities it serves.