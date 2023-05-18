Team is ready to lock in a playoff spot

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High boy’s varsity lacrosse team remains in playoff contention following back-to-back wins this week over Arlington and Stoneham.

Currently power ranked at #32, Melrose would make the Div. 2 playoff field if post season started this week, but will now have to finish their season on par to secure a place in the D2 field.

On Monday, Melrose celebrated Senior Night prior to their win over Stoneham. There they honored outgoing seniors capt. Matt Dussault, capt. Steven Fogarty and Jason Pino. The small group of upperclassmen were honored for their many years of work for the always-successful team.

They helped secure a needed win over Stoneham on Monday evening at Fred Green Field in Melrose, 15-5. Melrose was led in scoring by Max Kleinbub and Steve Fogarty who both had 5 goals. It was also a huge game for Quinn Haggerty who had 3 goals and three assists. Also finding the net was Nick Hitchman (1 goal, 2 assists) and Colin Fahey (1 goal, 1 assist).

Melrose took a lead of 3-0 behind goals from Kleinbub, Haggerty and Fogarty and by halftime was in the drivers’ seat 6-2. Michael Fuccione had some key saves including a gem at 7:20 in the third to prevent Stoneham from getting more than 5 goals in the 4 frames.

After the game, coach James couldn’t help but think of his seniors, Pino, Dussault and Fogarty as they basked in victory.

“Between coaching their older brothers, getting to know them through the youth program and how outgoing all three of them are, I feel like I’ve known them forever,” says coach James. “They are three very competitive guys who are doing an exceptional job helping us navigate the season.”

The Stoneham win comes on the heels of Melrose’s 12-4 road win over Arlington on May 10. In the game, senior captain Stephen Fogarty had five goals, Quinn Haggarty had 3 and Colin Fahey notched 2. Also chipping in with one each were Max Kleinbub and Nick Hitchman.

Melrose took a lead they wouldn’t lose at 5-4 after the first quarter, while Fuccione shined at the net. “Michael made every save he should have as well as some really nice ones to keep the game in control,” says James. “The defense is starting to find themselves, and played exceptionally in the second half.”

With a handful games on the horizon, Melrose has to keep up a winning percentage to maintain a spot in a field of 32 to advance to Div. 2 playoffs. Every game will certainly count.

“I’m pretty optimistic,” says the coach. “We have a top 6 strength of schedule in Div. 2. If we keep competing the way we have been the last 3 weeks I’d expect to not just make it but experience some success in the tournament.”

Melrose’s last home game is slated for this Wednesday (post deadline) against Wilmington. They will close their regular season out on the road against Exeter, Masconomet and Marblehead before playoff seedings are released in about two weeks time. Stay tuned.