WAKEFIELD — The Unknowns took game one from the defending Twi Champions, the Slappers, 6-3 in the best of three playoff semifinals at Moulton Park last night. Unknown’s ace Adam Chanley went the distance for the win while the Orange got key hits from Geoff Eriksen, Brett Maloney and Scott Elwell.

The Unknowns jumped out to an early 1-0 lead against Slappers starter Brian Tartarini. Eriksen hit a double to right center field and came around to score on Kevin Murray’s single.

The Slap tied the score in the bottom of the first. Connor Parent laced a single to right and moved to third on a Matt Mercurio hit. Nick Porter then rifled a double to right center field, scoring Parent, but Mercurio was tagged out at home on a great relay from Maloney to Murray to prevent any more scoring for the Slappers.

The defending champs would take the lead in the second inning. Ryan DiBenedetto reached on a single and then stole second base. Anthony Funchiella punched a single to right field and DiBenedetto scored on a very close play at home to put the Slap up 2-1.

The Question marks tied the score in the fourth inning. Luke Martin led off with a walk and then stole second and third base. Chris “Wub” Power ripped an infield hit up the middle on which Slap second baseman Dylan Melanson made a diving stop and almost threw Power out at first but Power hustled to beat the throw and Martin trotted home with the tying run.

The Unknowns would regain the lead in the fifth inning. Brandon Panarese reached first after glancing a hit off Tartrarini’s glove. Maloney followed with a line drive hit to center. Cagey veteran Eriksen dropped down a perfect bunt down the third base line for an infield hit to load the bases with no outs. Murray then lofted a fly ball that landed just short of the centerfielder, Panarese scored to put the Orange up by one but Maloney got tagged out at third.

The Unknowns broke things open in the top of the fifth inning. Bryan Butt led off with a line drive off relief pitcher Melanson, past the third baseman. Power then reached on an infield error. After Melanson got two outs, Maloney drilled a bomb to deep right center field for a stand up triple, scoring Butt and Power to put the Orange up by three.

The Slap weren’t finished yet. Ben Tomsyck lined a single to right field to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. He moved to third on a slow roller infield out. Porter continued his mashing of the ball, this time to third base, but Elwell made the play to get Porter at first as Tomsyck scored the third run for the Slappers to cut the score to 5-3.

The Unknowns added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Murray walked to lead off the inning. After a strikeout, Elwell unleashed a drive to the left center field gap for a double, allowing Murray to ramble home with the sixth run for the Unknowns. That was all Chanley would need to finish the game and secure the first win in the Twi playoffs for the Orange.