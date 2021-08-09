WAKEFIELD — David Robert Meuse, 38, formerly of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2021.

David was born at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on July 10, 1983 to Kenneth Leroy Meuse and Carol E. Meuse. He moved to Florida for a few years before he and his family moved back to Wakefield in 1990. He went on to graduate from Wakefield High School, lettering in baseball and football. One of his most memorable moments was when he “practically beat Melrose High in baseball singlehandedly.” David was lucky enough to have gone to two Super Bowls with his high school football teams. He received his associates degree from North Shore Community College and also had his EMT license.

Following the events on September 11, David decided that he needed to join the military. He was in the 4th Infantry Division of the United States Army serving two tours in Iraq as an armor crewman and was stationed in an imminent danger area where he was awarded numerous decorations, medals, commendations and ribbons. He earned the Army Commendation Medal (2nd award), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Campaign Star, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal among many others. After his Army service, he worked at the Bedford VA. Though upon returning home, David struggled with PTSD and a TBI and unfortunately was never the same; ultimately succumbing to his illness.

David loved his Boston sports, particularly the Boston Bruins, and could talk endlessly about the area sports teams. He was an avid fisherman, an activity that settled his anxiety, and spent many countless afternoons fishing with his best friend, Nick Fiore, who he had known since the first grade. David loved all animals and was looking forward to getting a service dog from the VA.

David is survived by his loving parents, Kenneth Leroy Meuse and Carol E. Meuse and his “always little sister,” Carianne Blanche Machado (“CB”) of Rowley, MA, as well as, many uncles, aunts and cousins, all of who will miss him dearly.

David is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leroy and Beatrice Meuse of Wakefield and maternal grandparents Robert and Marion Kouns of North Andover.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, August 10 from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 12 at 11 a.m.