US Army Reservist

WAKEFIELD — Vincent C. Serrentino, age 62, of Wakefield passed away Wednesday, December 27. Born in Melrose on December 20, 1961 he was the son of Sandra (Rolfe) Serrentino and the late Pasquale C. Serrentino.

Vinny was raised in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School. He proudly served his country for 12 years in the United States Army Reserves. Vinny was always willing to help someone in need and was also the one to turn to when you needed something fixed as he could fix almost anything. He had a great sense of humor and always had something funny to say; he was also passionate about food and was a fantastic cook.

In addition to his mother Sandra, Vinny is survived by his nephew Jesse Malonson of Wakefield; as well as many cousins and extended family. In addition to his father Pat, he was predeceased by his brother, Dana Serrentino and sister, Lynne Serrentino.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, January 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield at 12:30 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.