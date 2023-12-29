WHMS Class of 2006 graduate

NORTH READING — Anthony J. Micelli, age 35, of North Reading, formerly of Wakefield, died on Monday, December 25 at the Massachusetts General Hospital. He was born in Lawrence on February 26, 1988 and was the son of Frank and Kathleen (Gill) Micelli of North Reading.

Anthony grew up in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, class of 2006. Anthony’s interest was sports, playing hockey, football, basketball and baseball for the Wakefield youth programs. He also played hockey and football for Pope John High School. He especially loved being with his many friends.

Along with his parents, Anthony is survived by aunts and uncles: Nick “Buddy” and Susan Micelli of Wakefield; Richard Gill and family of WI; Maureen Gove and family of MD; Nick Gove and family of FL; Laura and Jim Bacus of NV; and Perry and Ginger Verge and family of Medford. He was predeceased by his grandparents Frank and Gloria Micelli of Boston; John and Anne Gill of Wakefield; and his aunt and uncle Johnny and Elaine Gill of Lynn.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, January 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral will be held from the funeral home on Wednesday, January 3 at 8:45 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, St. Jude’s Medical Center or a charity of your choice. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.