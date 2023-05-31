JOE PATT (4th from left) is honored with the rest of the javelin medal winners of the Div. 3 State Championship held at Fitchburg State over Memorial Day Weekend. Patt took 2nd in the javelin with a throw of 158’3”. He also took 2nd in the pentathlon and will compete in both events at the All State Meet of Champions back at Fitchburg State this Thursday and Saturday. (WMHS Track Photo)

FITCHBURG — The Division 3 Outdoor Track and Field State Championship took place at Fitchburg State this past weekend. Although the Wakefield High boys’ track team was unable to defend their title, there were some strong performances by the young squad.

In the pentathlon on Thursday, Joe Patt was second overall with 3,017 points, a personal best. He had a personal best in the long jump at 19’8.25, ran 16.63 seconds in the 110 meter hurdles, he jumped 5’7” in the high jump, ran 4:52.97 in the 1500 and in the shot put, he threw 40’2.75. On the same day, Patt also competed in the discus, finishing 9th overall with a throw of 110’2.

On Saturday, Patt came back and finished 2nd overall in the javelin with a throw of 158’03. He will move on to the Meet of Champions this week in the pentathlon and javelin.

Liam Taggart took four more seconds off his personal best in the mile running 4:27.24 to place 6th while qualifying for All States.

Henry Brown tied for 7th in the pole vault, leaping to a personal best of 10 feet.

In the 100 meters, Ethan Gori ran a time of 11.61 and was 29th overall.

William Mezikofsky was 14th in the 800 running 2:03.76.

Brody Wyatt placed 12th in the 400 meter hurdles, running 61.13 seconds.

In the triple jump, Brian Casey had a jump of 37’8 and was 18th overall.

Brandon Nett ran a personal best of 10:19.38 in the 2 mile to place 26th.

Oliver Polster ran the mile in a time of 4:51 to place 23rd.

Ben Stratton made a strong effort to return from a sickness mid week and placed 25th in the mile.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Taggart, Mezikofsky, Polster and Wyatt ran 8:29.70 to place 8th and make the podium.

In the 4×100 relay, Jaden Blake, Ryan Tracy, Brian Casey and Ethan Gori ran a time of 47.09 and were 19th overall.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Brown, Sean Callanan, Aidan Martin and Carter Jefferson placed 23rd in 3:49.26.

Most of the athletes who competed return next year and will have some valuable experience to apply.

The All State Meet of Champions will be held on Thursday and Saturday back at Fitchburg State University as Patt and Taggart qualified.