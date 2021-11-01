Avid sports fan was member of the Elks lodge

WAKEFIELD — Robert J. DiRaffaele, age 85, of Wakefield and formerly of Melrose, died October 27 at his residence.

He was born in Somerville, MA on April 12, 1936 and was the son of the late Francisco and Anna (Carra) DiRaffael. Mr. DiRaffaele was raised in Melrose and had been a Wakefield resident since 1965. He was a retired automobile mechanic and served in the Massachusetts National Guard. He was an avid N.E. Patriots and Boston Bruins fan and was also a member of the Wakefield Lodge of Elks 1276.

He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann (Luciere) DiRaffaele. He was the loving father of Carole Hall, Donna DiRaffaele, and Francis DiRaffaele. He was the brother of John and Richard DiRaffaele and Edith Cataldo and Angelina Russo. He was also the loving grandfather of Christopher and Laura DiRaffaele, Danielle Salie, Kevin Kulka, Shannon Whittemore and the late Robert Kelliher. He is also survived by his three great grandchildren.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Wednesday, November 3, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday November 2 from 4-8pm.