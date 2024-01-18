WAKEFIELD — The Dolbeare School had some exciting news this week! The school was chosen to receive a visit from meteorologist Jacob Wycoff from WBZ-TV! Our first graders were spotlighted on the Morning Mix news coverage yesterday. Jacob Wycoff made a presentation about weather and the WBZ crew captured some video and excerpts from students and staff.
