BURLINGTON — After a tough, 0-6 start to the season which included multiple narrow losses, the Wakefield High boys’ hockey team has turned the tide.

The Warriors won their third game in a row on Saturday at the Burlington Ice Palace with an exciting 2-1 victory in overtime thanks to a game-winning goal by senior Tylor Roycroft.

Wakefield tied Bedford 0-0 on MLK Day at the Stoneham Arena, building on a four-game unbeaten streak that began on Jan. 6 with a 3-1 win over Melrose at BU’s Agganis Arena and continued on Jan. 10 with a 7-2 triumph over Stoneham.

The Warriors (3-6-1), who moved from Div. 2 to Div. 3 this year, were ranked No. 18 in the latest MIAA power rankings, comfortably in the top 32 to make the big dance thanks in large part to a tough schedule that has included three Div. 1 and three Div. 2 opponents.

The win over Burlington was perhaps the signal these Warriors needed to prove that they could skate with anyone. The Red Devils are currently a playoff ranked team in Div. 1 (30th).

After a scoreless 1st, Wakefield’s standout freshman Joe Covelluzzi broke the stalemate with a goal, assisted by senior Frank Leone.

“Joe was our best player,” said head coach John Vater as Covelluzzi also assisted on Roycroft’s game-wnner.

The coach was also quick to shout out sophomore goalie David Rocca who earned another win, keeping the home team off the board until the 3rd when the Red Devils were finally able to even things up.

Roycroft’s winner put an end to a hard-earned victory in a tough and physical game that featured a combined nine penalties.

Wakefield had just 48 hours to prepare for the perfect test against Bedford (7-0-2), a team ranked No. 4 in the latest D3 rankings.

Wakefield felt like they were the better team but neither side could get an edge during a clean game that featured just one penalty.

“We just didn’t have ice skating legs,” said Vater who admitted that the team was a bit groggy from their OT slugfest two days earlier. “We played solid team defense to keep us in the game and the top four defensemen were outstanding.”

Those top four were seniors Liam McNeill and Brian Purcell along with juniors Daegan Pothier and Trevor Veilleux.

Although they couldn’t find a breakthrough, earning a point against a top four team in their division was further proof that Wakefield can most definitely make some noise in the state tournament this year.

The Warriors will return to Middlesex League play on Saturday when they host Watertown (3-6, No. 30 in D3) at the Stoneham Arena with puck drop set for 8 p.m.