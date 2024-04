There will be a race for two seats available on the Town Council and another for there seats on the Board of Library Trustees.

There is no one officially running for an open three-year term on the Board of Health. Incumbent Laurel Skinder Gourville will not seek reelection.

In-person voting at the Galvin Middle School will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 23.