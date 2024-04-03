By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WOBURN — The Wakefield High baseball team traveled to Woburn yesterday, one day after kicking off their 2024 season with a 4-1 victory over Arlington at Walsh Field.

Wakefield sent junior Marc Gagne to the mound against the Tanners and the southpaw responded with a complete game shutout, surrendering just two hits while striking out five as the Warriors picked up a 4-0 win.

Wakefield got on the board early after an RBI single from Aidan Bligh scored leadoff hitter Tylor Roycroft from second during the top of the 1st.

Speaking of early, right fielder Cam DePrizio got Wakefield’s web gem of the day out of the way on Woburn’s leadoff hitter in the bottom of the 1st with a diving catch toward a water-logged foul line.

Gagne essentially took it from there. The lefty was consistent all day, pounding the strike zone and coming up with clutch K’s throughout. The final out of each of the first three Tanner innings came via a Gagne strikeout, each looking.

“Overall, pitching — which was our biggest question mark coming in — has been great,” said head coach Kevin Canty who is in his 7th year at the helm. “Marc gave us one of the best performances I have seen since taking over. You don’t plan to throw someone a complete game in the first week of April but he only threw 81 pitches and we had to let him finish what he started.”

The Warriors tacked onto their lead in the 2nd with a manufactured run thanks to trademarked aggressive running on the basepaths. Andrew Nemec led off with a base hit and Charles Gagne came in to pinch run. Jayvith Chea, who went 2-for-3, reached on a bunt hit. Later, with two outs and runners at the corners, Roycroft took off on a delayed steal, drawing a throw from the pitcher and Gagne broke for home, beating the relay to the plate to make it 2-0.

Marc Gagne sat the Tanners down in order in the 2nd, worked around a leadoff single in the 3rd with two more strikeouts, had another 1,2,3 inning in the 4th thanks in part to a great catch by Steven Woish in center and had two more consecutive out frames in the 5th and 6th. Overall, Gagne only allowed three base runners all game.

Meanwhile, the Warrior bats went to work on some insurance.

“(Frank) Leone, (Aidan) Bligh and (Jack) Pennacchia got us started with some big hits to take the lead and we were able to extend it late with runs from Chea and Roycroft,” said Canty.

Chea led off Wakefield’s two-run 7th with a single and a Roycroft walk put runners at the corners again. A steal and an error on the throw scored Chea and Leone brought home Roycroft with an opposite field RBI knock to right, pushing the advantage to 4-0 as the Warriors cruised to 2-0 on the young season.

“Overall, we’re excited about the 2-0 start but know we still have better baseball to play going forward,” said Canty.

Up next, the Warriors will host Belmont on Monday at 4:50 p.m.