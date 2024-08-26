WAKEFIELD — The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield is seeking artists to be part of their October art event “Elements – Earth, Water, Air, Fire,” an art exhibit and the 5×7 Small Works Fundraiser.

The theme of the exhibit is open to interpretation by the artist and purposely open-ended allowing the artistic freedom to express unique perspectives, emotions and experiences in a visual medium. Organizers are looking for a wide variety of media including, but not limited to, drawings, paintings, prints, ceramics, photography, fibers and stained glass ready to be dropped off at the Albion Cultural Exchange on Sunday, September 29 or Monday September 30.

The 5×7 Small Works Fundraiser is also part of this month-long October event. For the fundraiser, participating artists create and donate 5×7 inch works of art. The donations are for sale for $10 with all proceeds awarded to PAWS of Wakefield.

This past year, the ACW successfully ran the 5×7 Fundraiser for WMHSVisual Arts and the Food Pantry.

Organizers welcome donations from anyone who would like to participate. The only restrictions are the size — all donations must be small works measuring 5×7 inches.

For more information and a link to the registration form visit the Arts Collaborative of Wakefield’s Artist Registry website at www.artscollaborativeofwakefield.com.