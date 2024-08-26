Fitzpatrick, McNeilly listed on preseason EMass All-Star teams

The Wakefield High football team had their first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday morning against Pentucket at Landrigan Field. The Warriors have two more scrimmages to tune up for the regular season. They travel to Reading tomorrow at 4 p.m. and host North Reading on Friday night, 5 p.m. at Landrigan.

Wakefield kicks off their regular season on the road against Greater Lawrence Tech on Friday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

The Warriors were represented on the Boston Herald’s 19th annual EMass Preseason All-Star team.

Senior TE/DE Jackson Fitzpatrick was ranked as the second best tight end in the state as he made the Second Team All-Stars behind only Michael Hegarty of Catholic Memorial who was the First Team tight end.

Only one other player from the Middlesex League made it on this prestigious list: Arlington OL Brady Bekkenhuis (First Team).

Fitzpatrick will team up with returning Middlesex League All-Star, senior Matt Beaver to form one of the best tight end/defensive end tandems in the state.

Ready to get the ball to those playmakers is sophomore QB Westin McNeilly who was one of 16 quarterbacks named as an Honorable Mention in the Herald’s preseason poll. He was the only player in the Middlesex League named as an Honorable Mention.