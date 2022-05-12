WAKEFIELD — On Friday, May 13, 2022, paving operations will occur on Albion Street, between Main St. and North Ave. Work will begin at 7 a.m. Street parking will be restricted during paving operations. Please seek alternative routes and allow additional time if your commute takes you through the area.

Residents’ curbside refuse and recycling should be placed outside by 6 a.m. on their typical pick-up day.

Questions about this road project can be directed to the Wakefield Public Works Engineering Division at 781-246-6308.