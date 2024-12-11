WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s volleyball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2024 season.

Wakefield High had two All-Stars named: senior captain libero/defensive specialist Sophia Anderson and junior middle hitter Lila Arkinstall.

Anderson led the team in digs with 358 and was second in serve receptions (326) and serving aces (49). Anderson broke out this season as one of the best defensive players not only in the league but statewide. Her 358 digs were tops in the Middlesex League, 2nd in Div. 3 and top 10 in the state. Anderson will leave Wakefield volleyball with the second most career digs all-time (664) and third in aces (93).

Arkinstall led Wakefield in kills with 167 and hitting percentage with .315. She was 2nd in blocks (26) and 3rd in aces (42). Arkinstall moved into 3rd all-time in Wakefield history with 289 career kills. Her 167 this season was 2nd as a program history, single season record. Her hitting percentage was a single season record. That .315 percentage was also tops in the Middlesex League this year.

The Warriors had another strong season, finishing 13-7 overall. They earned the No. 17 seed in Div. 3 and defeated No. 16 Tewksbury on the road, 3-0 in the first round before falling to top seed and reigning state champion Weston, 3-1 in the Round of 16.

In addition to Anderson, Wakefield will graduate captain Brooklyn Calder, Kathleen Gmelch and Ava Serino.

The Warriors will bring back 10 seniors next year including Arkinstall, captain Mia Kenny and multiple other contributors.