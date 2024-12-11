[Editor’s note: A letter to the editor in today’s print edition appears below today’s editorial.]

Our esteemed colleague Gail Lowe Giannetto, known professionally as Gail Lowe, passed away Saturday morning. She had battled illness with dignity and strength until her body could no longer fight. We will miss her every single day.

We don’t think she would want us to mourn, however. Gail would want us to remember. And then move forward, just like she always did.

A cherished friend, Gail was there with a kind word or gesture whenever the moment called for it. She cared. And she cared deeply. It showed in her relationships, in her work and in the breadth of interests she had.

In her obituary appearing today, you will see that the talented and accomplished Gail had a passion for writing, which became her vocation. She taught at local colleges and, in the early 2000’s, began a business, WordPower, where she consulted with a wide range of companies and taught their employees how to write for impact. She also made her mark as a journalist and reporter for numerous community newspapers, including the Daily Item and its family of publications. She would share her insightful voice with the community, often through her column The Lowe Zone.

She was the author of two books and played the piano, tap danced, read and traveled. Gail was known for her adventurous spirit, heading to tropical destinations, Europe, and many other places. She had a special love for attending local concerts and plays, reviewing town events for the newspaper, and staying active in her book club and prayer groups. Her social calendar was always full, and she was a cherished presence in the lives of many.

Gail’s passion for life extended to her role as a host. She and her husband Tony loved welcoming friends and family to their home, where they enjoyed hosting dinner parties and sharing good food and conversation. Her warmth, kindness and infectious enthusiasm will be remembered by all who knew her.

Gail, we’re sure, would want us to get on with things. It will be difficult, but that’s what we’re going to do. In her memory.

Read her obituary here .

John B. Murray’s Letter

Lost but not forgotten

The loss of my friend Gail Lowe is shocking. I knew she had a medical issue as we talked not long ago. The end came too fast for my mind to have it sink in.

I met Gail maybe in 2008. I was a leader in a non-profit organization that required me to inspire about 15 chapters spread over Massachusetts. I would speak to each chapter a few times each year. Gail did a write up in the Item about myself and the organization.

We kept our friendship going through the years. One of her own inspirational articles in the Wakefield Item touched me and I asked her if she would come and speak at some of my chapters.

Gail didn’t bat an eyelash and quickly agreed. I would pick her up and we would drive to the chapters and she would open their eyes as she did mine.

The chapters give guest speaker a check for their time. Gail quickly refused the check but I insisted she take it. Reluctantly she took it saying that it will be given to a charity. She did that each time she spoke.

People came up to me after she spoke and thanked me for having her speak.

I told them that she was a gift of inspiration to myself that I thought needed to be shared.

We met several times at in town functions or just on the street. It was a joy just to see her smile and get a big hug. We chatted online often about things going on in our lives that were going good and once in awhile things that weren’t so good.

She was a caring, intelligent and compassionate person who many people got to share.

I can’t express in words what she has meant to many people, organizations and her writing followers.

I will miss her smile, hug and inspiration but I will continue sharing everything she inspired in me.

A priest at my father-in-law’s funeral said, “If you believe, you will once again see those that passed before you.”

With that said one day I will see my friend Gail and her bright smile and give her a big hug.

Rest In Peace my friend.

John B. Murray Jr.