WAKEFIELD — Antonette “Ann” M. DeMasi, age 96 of Wakefield, died peacefully on Friday, May 31 following a brief illness.

Ann was born in Boston on December 17, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Antonio and Angelina (Verlotto) Amirto. She was sister to Theresa, Virgilio, Frank, Attilio, Anthony, Louis and Nicholas.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Warren E. DeMasi of Wakefield; her children Linda Gordon and her husband Christopher of Wakefield and Paul DeMasi and his wife Jean of Wakefield; and her six grandchildren Angela, Krista, Maria, Jenna, Caroline and Paul. Ann also leaves behind four great-grandchildren Charlotte, Jack, Camille and Luca who lovingly called her “Big Nana”.

Ann devoted her life to raising her family and will be remembered by all for her heart of gold and beautiful smile.

A private funeral mass was celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, Wakefield followed by interment at Forest Glade Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 510 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at stjude.org. For guestbook, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.