Loved traveling and family gatherings

MARLBOROUGH — Elaine M. Secchiaroli, age 81 of Marlborough, died peacefully on Thursday, May 30 at the Marlborough Hills Healthcare Center. She was born in Somerville on May 6, 1943 and was the daughter of the late Carl and Lillian (Doran) Craig of Wakefield.

She was the loving sister of Carlton Craig and his wife Beth, of Somers, CT and the late Carol Ann Craig and Judith Von Kahle. Elaine leaves behind an extended family of four nieces, two nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews, many long-term friends and co-workers from Toshiba Business Solutions.

Elaine had a great sense of humor and was generous with family members. She especially enjoyed being with the children at family gatherings. She traveled extensively during her lifetime with her late husband, Julio.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, June 7. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield. Interment for the family will be at the Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.