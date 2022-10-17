WAKEFIELD — Ballots have been mailed to every registered voter that requested “Mail-In Ballots.” There were 5,400 plus ballot packets prepared and delivered to the Wakefield Post Office. It is imperative that each person who completes a ballot signs the ballot envelope before returning it. The signature line is at the top of the envelope and is designated “VOTER SIGN HERE.”

The ballots can be returned by mail (postage is included), dropped off in the “Ballot Mailbox” which is in the Town Hall parking lot or dropped off at the Town Clerk’s Office. Please return the ballots as soon as possible.

If you have any questions, please call the office of the Town Clerk at (781) 246-6383.