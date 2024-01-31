WAKEFIELD — On Saturday, January 27, 15 members of the community met at the Boys & Girls Club to jump start the transformation of their art room. The initiative was a community service project organized by the Wakefield Human Right Commission as part of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King commemoration.

The volunteers, one as young as five, painted all the walls a vibrant blue. Within a few hours, two coats of paint were applied in preparation for the Club members’ creation of a Van Gogh inspired starry night theme. The Boys & Girls Club is an important community resource for hundreds of Wakefield young people. The WHRC was pleased to lend a hand.