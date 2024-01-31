WAKEFIELD — The most recent power rankings from the MIAA were released yesterday. The Wakefield High girls’ and boys’ hockey and girls’ and boys’ basketball teams are hoping to stay close to the top 32 of ranked teams as they try to make the state tournament.

The boys’ basketball team fell out of the top 32 and is currently ranked No. 39 in Div. 2. The Warriors responded to that ranking with a huge, 48-43 win over Melrose on the road last night, completing the season sweep and improving to 7-5. Melrose (9-5) was ranked No. 34 in the latest D2 rankings. The win snapped Wakefield’s four-game losing streak and a five-game winning streak for Melrose. The Warriors will look to keep it going with two more games this week starting tomorrow night, 6:30 p.m. at Salem and on Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Stoneham. Burlington (9-5) is ranked No. 17 in D2. Wakefield hosts the Red Devils this Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The girls’ basketball team was listed at No. 5 in the latest Div. 2 rankings. The Warriors improved to 9-3 on the season and just one win away from officially qualifying for the tournament when they beat Melrose 58-25 last night to complete the season sweep. It was the sixth win in their last seven games. The teams ahead of the Warriors in D2 are Medfield (1st, 12-1), Walpole (2nd, 9-4), Notre Dame of Hingham (3rd, 12-0) and Oliver Ames (4th, 9-3). The next closest Middlesex League team in D2 is Reading (No. 10, 8-3). The Rockets and Warriors will meet on Feb. 15 in Reading. Wakefield travels to South High Community School in Worcester tonight at 6 p.m. and then to Stoneham on Friday night at 6 p.m.

The boys’ hockey team (3-8-2) was ranked No. 15 in the latest D3 rankings. The Warriors are in the middle of a week off as they try to reset from back-to-back losses to Winchester and Reading. Wakefield has a huge game against Wilmington (3-7-2, 9th in D4) this Saturday night, 8 p.m. at the Stoneham Arena. The Wildcats came back to win the first matchup, 4-3, on Jan. 3. The top five teams in Div. 3 are Nauset (1st, 11-1-1), Scituate (2nd, 11-3-1), Shawsheen Valley Tech (3rd, 11-1), Methuen (4th, 11-1-2) and Triton (5th, 8-6). Wakefield is the top Middlesex League team in D3. Watertown (4-8-1) is next at No. 21. The two teams tied 2-2 on Jan. 20. The rematch is Feb. 17 at the Ryan Arena in Watertown.

The girls’ hockey team is still searching for their first win. They were ranked No. 38 in the latest Div. 2 ratings. The Warriors will go for a win tonight, 7:15 p.m. against Lexington (3-10-1, No. 38 in Div. 1) at the Hayden Recreation Center. Wakefield has two big games coming up against rival Melrose (3-7-1, 36th in D2) next Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Flynn Rink and then on Feb. 18 at the Stoneham Arena.