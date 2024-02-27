Enjoyed reading, knitting and Florida trips

WAKEFIELD — Beverly Sue (Hazen) Leven of Wakefield passed away on Thursday, February 22. Born in Boston, Beverly was the daughter of the late Philip and Anna (Klepper) Hazen. She grew up in Belmont where she graduated from Belmont High School and continued her education attending art school for two years.

She married Mitchell Leven of Brookline and together raised three daughters. Mitchell passed away in 2010. Beverly spent 30 years as the Office Manager of Sloan’s Sales, a Food Brokerage company. Beverly enjoyed cooking, reading, knitting, ceramics, Neil Diamond and her trips to Florida.

Beverly is survived by her daughters Margie Leven; Cindy Spring and her husband Bob; and Robin Mercer and her husband Doug. She was the cherished grandmother of Michael, Jason, Heather, Stacie, Danny and the late Ryan; and the great-grandmother of Davey and Sienna. She leaves her nephews, nieces, cousins, and Edna, her best friend for 70 years. Beverly was a beautiful and talented woman and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her funeral service was held at Schlossberg Family’s Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington St., Canton on Monday, February 26 at 12 p.m. Interment followed at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Following the burial, Shiva will be observed at the home of Margie Leven, Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Beverly’s memory can be made to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1016 W Jackson Blvd. #1073, Chicago, IL 60607 or Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215.