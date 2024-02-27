Avid boater, fly fisherman who loved the Florida Key s

WAKEFIELD — Salvatore “Torre” A Lapiana died peacefully with his loving wife Carol, son Chris and daughter Michele by his side on Saturday, February 24 at the age of 78. He was born to Salvatore and Rose (LuVuolo) Lapiana on November 5,1945 and raised in Somerville.

Sal is survived by his wife Carol of Stoneham; his son Chris Lapiana and wife Nicole of Stoneham; and daughter Michele Fitzpatrick and husband Sean of Wakefield. Sal was the fun loving and proud Papa to Abbey Rose and Jackson Fitzpatrick and Nicolas and Sofia Lapiana.

Sal was married for 54 years and moved to Stoneham in 1980 where he raised his family. Sal started his career as a truck mechanic and moved into sales for International Harvester. In 2019, he retired from Liberty Chevrolet after 25 years working alongside his son. Torre, as he was known in the hockey world, ran a successful tournament program called Hockey North for 20 years. This was a family run business that allowed him to work with his wife and children.

He was an avid boater and fly fisherman. He was a longtime member of the Riverside Yacht Club in Medford where he proudly captained the SS MICHELE CHRIS. But anyone who knew him, knew he loved the Florida Keys. After selling his beloved slope side townhouse at Attitash in 1998, he dreamed about fishing in the warmer weather of Islamoroda. Sal spent 23 winters enjoying boating with Carol by his side. He enjoyed shark fishing and cigars off the dock with longtime friends. Sal and Carol took annual vacations and after 55 years, visited many spectacular destinations with their favorites being Italy and Tahiti.

Sal’s biggest pride was his family. He loved his grandchildren more than anything. He enjoyed attending all their sporting events and cheering them on. He taught them all to fish and boat. He loved when his family was all together to celebrate holidays, birthdays and other special days. He lived a wonderful life filled with love and family.

Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, February 29 in the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT28) Stoneham from 8 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Salvatore’s Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10 a.m. Interment Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, visit barilefuneral.com or on Facebook at BarileFamilyFuneralHome.