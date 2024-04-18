LEXINGTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team opened their spring season with a convincing 100-36 win over Stoneham last week at Lexington High.

Junior Brody Wyatt started things off with a win in the 400 meter hurdles running 60.17. Junior Aidan Martin was 3rd with a personal best time of 64.67. Both qualified for States.

In the 1 mile, junior Andrew Nett was 1st in 4:42.57 to qualify for States. Senior Mike Arria was 2nd in 4:46.87. Junior Brandon Nett was 3rd in 4:57.73 to complete the sweep.

The 110 meter hurdles winner was senior Joe Patt in 16.43. Sophomore Carter Jefferson was 3rd in 19.01 seconds.

Junior Frankie Sullivan won the shot put with a personal best of 40’11.5”. Senior Tym Brown was 3rd throwing 36’7.25”.

The Warriors also swept the 100 meters. Senior Ethan Gori placed 1st in a personal best of 11.35 to qualify for States. Newcomer, senior Logan Bayers placed 2nd in his first ever race running 12.14 seconds. Junior Adam Levy was 3rd in 12.20.

Junior Ryan Hogan placed 2nd in the javelin with a throw of 117’2”. Levy was 3rd throwing 105’9”.

In the triple jump, sophomore JaMauri Belmer was 1st in 40’10.25” to qualify for States. Jefferson was 3rd in 37’1.75”.

Wyatt also placed 1st in the 400 meters in a personal best time of 53.53 to qualify for States. Patt was 3rd in 54.61.

In the 800 meters, junior Ethan Mezikofsky took control at the halfway mark and opened up a big lead to run 2:01.30, a personal best and State qualifier. Senior William Mezikofsky came on strong for 2nd place in 2:01.71 also qualifying for States. Senior Brendan Campea was 3rd in 2:06.25.

In the long jump, Belmer was 1st in 20’1.5”. Patt was 2nd in 19’11.5”.

In the discus, Sullivan was 2nd in 94’5”, his first attempt at the event. Junior Owen Brudnik was 3rd in 89’11”.

Belmer jumped 5’6”in the high jump to take 2nd.

Gori also took 1st in the 200 meters in a time of 23.12, a personal best and State qualifier. Sophomore Isaac Melo was 2nd in 24.52. Freshman Jackson Conley was 3rd in 25.30 to complete the Warriors sweep.

The Warriors also swept the 2 mile with senior Liam Taggart running 10:03, a personal best and state qualifier. Senior Ollie Polster ran a personal best of 10:05 and also qualified for States. Junior Ty Galante was 3rd in a personal best of 10:50.

The Warriors’ 4×100 meter relay team of Bayers, Melo, Levy and Gori placed 1st in a fast time of 44.70 to qualify for States.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, sophomore Mhammed Boukataya, Brendan Campea and William Mezikofsky ran a time of 3:40.82 to take 1st.

The Warriors faced off against Melrose yesterday at Burlington High. A full story will appear at a later date.