BURLINGTON — The Warrior boys’ outdoor track and field team had a strong showing all around at the Middlesex League Championship meet on Wednesday at Burlington High, placing 4th as a team with 86 points. They finished behind the winning Lexington team, Winchester and Burlington and ahead of the other seven teams in the league thanks to much improved performances across all the events, setting themselves up for a strong showing this week at the Division 4 State Championship.

William Mezikofsky ran to a runner-up finish in the 800 meters after an impressive final 200 meters where he closed on most of the field and nearly got the win. His finish time of 1:58.70 was a personal best. Ethan Mezikofsky was 13th in a time of 2:03.35.

In the pole vault, Ryan Hogan cleared a personal best of 11 feet to place 3rd. Henry Brown was 4th clearing 10’6”. Jack Hodgdon was 6th clearing 9 feet. Jimmy Fabbri cleared 9 feet to place 7th.

In the 100 meters, Ethan Gori tied his personal-best time of 11.32 and was 4th overall. Adam Levy ran a season-best time of 12.05 and was 14th overall.

In the 1 mile, Oliver Polster and Liam Taggart finished 4th and 5th as Polster ran an all-time best of 4:26.31 and Taggart had a season best of 4:31.86. Michael Arria ran an outdoor-best of 4:40.94 placing 16th. George Palmer, in his first track season, placed 17th running a personal best of 4:41.35. Alec Buonopane-Cohen placed 20th in a time of 4:44.28.

In the 400 meters, Isaac Melo ran a personal best time of 51.3 and was 5th overall. Melo’s time is the fastest sophomore time in the program since 2009. Evan Buonopane-Cohen ran a time of 55.54 placing 14th overall.

In the shot put, Frankie Sullivan had a throw of 42’10.5 and was 6th overall. Tym Brown had a throw of 37’1 and was 16th.

In the 400 meter hurdles, Brody Wyatt, who was in a boot about a week ago, returned to hurdle action with a 4th place finish and season best of 59.30. Aidan Martin ran a big personal best of 62.46 to place 13th.

In the 2 mile, Andrew Nett ran a personal best of 10:08.73 to place 12th. Brendan Campea ran 10:14.16 to place 13th. Brandon Nett ran 10:21.88 placing 17th. Sophomore Max Viselli ran 10:36.57 placing 21st.

In the 110 hurdles, Joe Patt ran a personal best time of 15.77 and was 6th overall. Ian Christie ran a personal best time of 18.18 and was 18th overall.

In the 200 meters, Jackson Conley ran a personal best time of 24.64 and was 15th overall. Conley’s time is the fastest freshman time in the program since 2009.

In the discus, Frankie Sullivan had a personal best throw of 107’10 and was 10th overall. Owen Brudnick had a throw of 91’6 and was 18th overall.

In the Javelin, Sean Callanan had a throw of 133’8 and was 7th overall. Carter Jefferson had a personal best of 126’10 and was 8th overall.

In the High Jump, JaMauri Belmer had a season best jump of 5 ’10 and tied for third.

In the triple Jump, Belmer had a jump of 42 ‘6.5 and was second overall. Max LaSpina had a jump of 35’8 and was 18th overall.

In the long jump, Joe Patt came back after his pr time in the hurdlers and jumped a season best jump of 21’4.5 and was 6th overall. Michael Mititchev jumped 16’8 and was 26th overall.

In the 4×100 meter relay, Logan Bayers, Adam Levy, Joe Patt and Ethan Gori ran a time of 44.43 and were 3rd overall.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Aidan Burd, Mhamed Boukataya, Jacob Ciriello, and Robert Brown ran like veterans while showing the Warriors’ true depth placing 3rd overall in a time of 8:31.16.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Melo, Will Mezikofsky, Ethan Mezikofsky and Wyatt placed 5th in a time of 3:35.56.

Some of the Warriors competed over the weekend at the South Shore Twilight Invitational to develop their abilities while the rest get ready to compete on Thursday or Saturday for the Div. 4 State Championship held over two days at Westfield State University.