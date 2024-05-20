WAKEFIELD — The public is invited to attend the Town of Wakefield Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27 at 1p.m. This outdoor ceremony is on the Upper Common in front of the World War II Memorial.

This event features Brigadier General Paul L. Minor presenting the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity honoring three Gold Star Wives: Joan Hurton, Jean Joyce and Joyce Benson. Community members will read the 161 names of Wakefield’s Fallen, honored by the “Bell of Peace” provided by the Wakefield Fire Department. Spectators will witness a formal Twenty-One Gun Salute, our nation’s highest honor, rendered by the Colonial Battery 1st Battalion 101st Field Artillery Regiment, Massachusetts National Guard, “The Nation’s First.” The ceremonial battery consists of three M105 Howitzers, which will be positioned on the Lower Common.

Wakefield Memorial High School seniors are sharing their talents at the ceremony. Nadia Collins is singing the “National Anthem.” Following the Twenty-One Gun Salute, buglers Lilah Hatheway and Caroline Dill will perform “Taps.” Our color guard is provided by Boy Scout Troop 701. The Wakefield Girl Scouts will place a wreath at the memorial. Chaplains Robert Leroe, LTC USA (Ret) and the Reverend Brett Johnson, Emmanuel Episcopal Church are giving the invocation and benediction, respectively.

Questions about these events can be directed to the Veteran Advisory Board at VeteranAdvisoryBoard@wakefield.ma.us. Community members who would like to learn more about veteran benefit programs or services can call Wakefield’s Veteran Services Officer, David Mangan at 781-246-6377.