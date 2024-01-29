Phenomenal cook and baker with a wonderful sense of humor

READING — Carolyn Louise Snow (Boyce) of Reading, formerly Wakefield, passed over peacefully on January 24 at her home surrounded by her loving and supportive family. She was born in Cambridge on March 21, 1933 to Randall Boyce and Louise (Carter Boyce) Giacobbe. She was raised by her mom and later with help from her step father Johnny Giacobbe in Malden during the height of the Great Depression and World War II. As with many others, the difficulties of that time period had a lasting effect.

She met the love of her life and her husband to be, George Snow, while working at a Salvation Army summer camp in Sharon when they were 14 years old. They were married at 19 and had 4 children they adored. In 1954 the young couple moved into a new house in a new development in Wakefield. It was the perfect neighborhood for raising kids and making friends. There were children in every house and they roamed free in the beautiful outdoors. Carolyn and George became part of a special group of lifelong friends who had coffee breaks that lasted all morning, wild parties and multifamily vacations.

As the kids grew older, Carolyn gradually rejoined the workforce. She started out at Transitron and later worked at Compugraphic/Agfa. She hardly ever missed a day of work and was always among the most productive employees. The most important part of her work life though was the life long friendships she made wherever she went. She was everyone’s favorite. So many of her friends considered her their best friend.

Carolyn had a wonderful sense of humor and was the life of the party. Because of her loving and nonjudgmental nature, she was also the person everyone confided in. Her overwhelming generosity was constantly on display. She was the person who was at your door with a home cooked meal when you needed it and sometimes just because. Carolyn was a phenomenal cook and baker. Her baked macaroni and cheese, her brownies and her blueberry muffins are just a few of her famous creations. She continually tried new things and loved making countless treats for family and friends.

It is amazing that she was able to give so much to her friends and neighbors considering how much she gave to her family, especially her grandchildren. Besides the food there was all the time and love she gave while babysitting, attending concerts, recitals and games and even playing goalie against an aspiring preschool hockey player. Snow family Christmas and Easter celebrations were among her favorite occasions. She shopped all year to fill the stockings and baskets to overflowing and there was usually a matching something that everyone received. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention her TV. She was an early pioneer of “streaming” with her portable battery operated, mini tv in the 1960s. She would bring it anywhere, from the beach to the dentist office.

Carolyn was truly a wonderful person who brought joy and love to everyone she touched. She is predeceased by her granddaughter Anissa Penta Snow; her brother Donald Boyce of Malden; sister Myrt Bellemore of Salem, NH; her closest best friends Thelma and Charlie Sparks and Evelyn Barrett; and many other dear friends and cousins. She is survived by her devoted husband of 71 years George A. Snow of Reading; son George J. Snow and wife Marianne of Wakefield; daughter Deborah Pierce and husband Andrew of Atkinson, NH; son Robert Snow and wife Linda of Leominster; and daughter Bonnie Andrick and husband Steve of Bridgewater, NH as well as her grandchildren Emily Nordone and husband Joseph of Waltham; Jenna Snow and partner Scott Haskell of Swampscott; Lindsay Richard and husband Tim of Westford; Daniel Pierce of Atkinson, NH; Melanie Williams of Manchester, NH; Kayla Snow and fiancée Eric Godbout of Martha’s Vineyard; Tessie Smith and husband Mark of Framingham; Rebecca Sullivan and husband Justin of Templeton; Brandon Mullarkey and partner Kaylee Gallagher of Plaistow, NH; and great grandchildren Alexander Nordone, Lennon Richard, Maisie Richard, Lyla Smith, Ava Sullivan and Cameron Godbout. She is also survived by her favorite cousins Leslie Tansey of Chelmsford; Jean Dolan of York, ME; Franny Roach of Topsfield; Margie Thompson of OR; and Penny Snow of AZ, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, January 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, February 1 at 11 a.m. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Salvation Army, 1500 Washington St., Boston, MA 02118 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.