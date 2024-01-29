WAKEFIELD — Nancy L. Cummings, age 69, a longtime resident of Wakefield, died on Wednesday, January 24 at Artis Senior Living in Reading.

She was born in Melrose on June 4, 1954, the daughter of Foster and Doris (Kennedy) Cummings. Nancy was raised in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School. She pursued a career in nursing, spending 40 years as a nurse at Winchester Hospital with most of her years working with newborn babies and their families. Nancy also went on to receive her Masters Degree in Nursing Administration from Simmons College in 2009 and taught clinical nursing for many years.

Nancy is survived by her daughter Meredith Pamp, her husband Eli Fabens and their daughter Ramona of Portland, OR. Nancy was predeceased by both of her parents and brothers William and Wendell.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, January 31 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by an interment at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be sent to Beth Israel Lahey Health, Winchester Hospital Office of Philanthropy, 529 Main St., 4th Fl., Charlestown, MA 02129. For online condolences, visit mcdonaldfs.com.