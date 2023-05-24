WAKEFIELD — All are invited to celebrate the diversity of Asian culture on Saturday, May 27 from 1 to 4 p.m., at Wakefield’s Americal Civic Center.

The Wakefield Human Rights Commission (WHRC) and a team of community volunteers have designed a full afternoon of performances and demonstrations, many that are interactive.

This is a true event for all ages, whether you would like to watch and listen or learn and participate. During the afternoon, you will have the opportunity to…

Try Muay Thai martial arts

Learn dance Bollywood and Chinese Ribbon dance moves

Create calligraphy and origami

Test your Diablo yo-yo skills

Get a henna tattoo

Taste BuBa Tea

Listen to an Oud concert by a Lebanese American musician Enjoy a pair of Nepalese dance performances

The event will open and close with a colorful Lion Dance performed by a troupe of young Wakefield residents.

This is the WHRC’s third annual APAH event. It is free and open to all.

For more information about the WHRC and this event, visit https://www.wakefield.ma.us/human-rights-commission.