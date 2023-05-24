SENIOR CAPTAIN Emma Fitzgerald has embraced the challenge of facing each team’s top player at first singles this season. She beat Watertown’s Nina Paquette 6-1, 8-6 on May 18. (File Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ tennis team finished their regular season with plenty of momentum as they beat Watertown 5-0 on May 18 and then Melrose 4-1 yesterday.

The Warriors won six of their final seven matches to end the regular season with an overall record of 9-7.

Wakefield was ranked No. 17 in the latest MIAA power rankings and could possibly move up after their final win over Melrose. With the No. 16 and No. 17 seeds usually meeting in the first round, moving up one spot would be the difference between a home tournament match and a road one.

The Warriors were ranked comfortably in the tournament field all season but they officially punched their ticket by beating Watertown and assuring a .500 or better record.

Wakefield swept the Raiders with strong play from all seven varsity player.

Senior captain Emma Fitzgerald has embraced the challenge of playing at first singles all season, knowing full well that she will be competing against the best in the league each match. She topped Nina Paquette 6-1 in the first set and dug deep to pull out an epic second set by an 8-6 score.

At second singles, Ariannah Tringali defeated Natalie Yusen 6-4, 6-4.

At third singles, senior captain Sydney Moon beat Mairead Connolly 6-2, 6-2.

Toni Whitson and Erin Leary stayed consistent during a tough first doubles matchup to beat Lilia McCrutchen and Elizabeth Parmley 6-3, 6-4.

At second doubles, Addie Moon and Sienna Catizone came away victorious against Mia Sarmiento and Katie Fitzpatrick 6-2, 6-2.

“I’m so proud of this team for making it to the state tournament again this year,” said head coach Kathy Healey after the win over Watertown. “My players worked hard and stayed consistent. Getting two points off of Winchester (On May 5) for the first time in 20 years was definitely a highlight. I’m confident that they will continue to play well in the tournament.”

Wakefield’s win over rival Melrose at the Dobbins Courts yesterday featured more consistent play throughout the lineup.

The doubles teams continued their terrific season with two more wins. Second doubles of Catizone and Moon won the first set 6-3 and then finished with a 10-8 victory in a tiebreaker during a grueling second set.

Leary and Whitson cruised at first doubles, 6-1, 6-0.

Sydney Moon moved up to second singles in this one where she won 6-2, 6-4.

Senior Rachelle Martone stepped up to play at third singles and came away with an impressive 6-2, 7-5 victory.

It was a great way for the Warriors to conclude their season as they will now get ready for what could be a familiar opponent in the first round.

Reading (9-7) is currently ranked No. 16 in Div. 2. They lost to Winchester in their final match last week. The MIAA has Reading’s rating at 1.947. Wakefield is currently at 1.940 but that was before their win over Melrose. Either way, it appears likely that the two will meet with just a matter of who will have the home court advantage left to be decided.

Reading beat Wakefield 3-2 in their only matchup of the season on May 4 at the Dobbins Courts. Sydney Moon at third singles and Whitson and Leary at first doubles accounted for the two Warrior wins but every matchup was close.

The brackets will be released on Saturday.