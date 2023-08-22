Enjoyed camping and the great outdoors

WAKEFIELD — Charles L. Petrucci, Sr., 79, passed away July 5 at the Westford House Nursing Home, Westford.

Charles was born on April 6, 1944 in Winchester to Theodore and Mary (Haggerty) Petrucci. Charles was educated in Wakefield and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1961. He was a master mechanic, working for many years at Atamian Volkswagen in Tewksbury. Afterwards, he went to work for the Department of Environmental Management, where he spent years managing The State Reservation in Salisbury and also Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. Charles loved camping and the great outdoors. He was blessed to retire from his dream job living and working at Camp Nihan in Saugus, where he often planned weekend stays in the cabins on site for Boy Scouts and other organizations. Charles also had a knack for building and refurbishing computers and tinkering around with various electronics. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do, from electrical to plumbing and construction. Charles will be dearly missed by all those he leaves behind.

Charles is survived by his children: Susan Petrucci, Kathie King-Dell, Pamela Petrucci-Keanaaia, Sarah Petrucci-Goodyear, Lisa Wentzell, Christine McNee, Charles King-Petrucci and Theodore Bilicki. He is also survived by his sisters Cynthia Blair and Lorelei Mackay, multiple nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charles also leaves behind his long time companion Anita Murray. Charles was predeceased by his wife Margaret Petrucci, a son Theodore Petrucci and his sister Carole Curran.

Arrangements are in the care of the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main St., Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com.