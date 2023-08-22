THE WARRIOR Basketball Clinic held at the Charbonneau Field House recently was a huge success. The youth basketball clinic run by the Wakefield Recreation Department, featured Wakefield High girls’ basketball coach Jason Pavey and boys’ basketball coach Colin Halpin (pictured). The future Warriors learned the fundamentals from the coaches and current Wakefield High basketball players. (WMHS Athletics Photo)
