WAKEFIELD — Curbside collection for live Christmas trees will take place from January 7 through January 31. Pickup will follow recycling routes, so please place your tree curbside on the morning of your scheduled recycling day.

Remove all lights, ornaments, tree stands, and other decorations. Trees wrapped in plastic cannot be recycled and will not be collected.

The schedule could be delayed in the event of inclement weather. If you have any questions, please call the Public Works office at 781-246-6301 x 4120.